/Iran orders Chinese materials for nearly 800 ballistic missiles ahead of nuclear deal with US

As nuclear talks with the United States remain in limbo, Iran is preparing a military backup plan for a full-scale war. According to an article published by Wall Street Journal, Iran has signed a massive deal to import thousands of tons of a chemical from China that powers ballistic missiles as it discusses the future of its nuclear program with the US

The material is expected to arrive in the coming months and be used in the manufacture of hundreds of ballistic missiles, potentially trained on Israel. Sources cited in the report said that portions of the shipment might be handed over to Iran's jihadist proxies in the region, such as the Houthis in Yemen.

The report further said that the shipment had been agreed upon “months ago, likely before” US President Donald Trump’s announcement in March that he had proposed nuclear talks to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the report published in the Journal, the ammonium perchlorate was ordered by an Iranian entity called Pishgaman Tejarat Rafi Novin Co. from the Hong Kong-based Lion Commodities Holdings Ltd.. The report said Pishgaman could not be reached for comment and Lion Commodities’ director did not respond to a request for comment.

The Journal said Iran’s UN delegation did not respond to a request for comment on the reported shipment of ammonium perchlorate. China’s Foreign Ministry told the Journal that Beijing was unaware of a contract for such a shipment.

“The Chinese side has always exercised strict control over dual-use items in accordance with China’s export control laws and regulations and its international obligations,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier in the week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his government will not abandon uranium enrichment, rejecting a key US demand.

The US proposal for a new nuclear deal was presented to Iran on Saturday by Oman, which has mediated talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.