/'Iran not reached final conclusion': Foreign ministry says after Trump claim of imminent deal

Iran on Friday pushed back against US President Donald Trump's claim that a deal between Washington and Tehran was close, saying no final decision had yet been taken on any agreement. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the proposed understanding was still under review and had not received final approval.

"So far, Iran has not reached a final conclusion on the agreement," Baqaei said after Trump suggested that a deal could be signed in Europe within days.

Iranian media also questioned Trump's latest remarks. The Tasnim news agency noted that the US president had declared a deal to be imminent 38 times over the previous two months.

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"Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded the same as his previous messaging," the agency said.

Baqaei accused Washington of making unreasonable demands during the negotiations.

"In the past few days, they again tried to impose a series of unreasonable demands and requests. The Islamic Republic of Iran has certainly shown, both in diplomacy and on the battlefield, that it will in no way surrender to the illegitimate conditions and demands of the other side."

The Iranian spokesman said Tehran had entered the talks in good faith but argued that contradictory positions from US officials had complicated the process.

“Regarding the negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly announced that it entered the diplomatic process in good faith and with a responsible approach. The problem we faced from the beginning in this diplomatic process stemmed from the contradictory approaches of US officials.”

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