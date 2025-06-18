/Khamenei hands power to IRGC - BUT can he? Who can takeover after Supreme Leader | Constitutional deets, hierarchies EXPLAINED

As conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has transferred key authority to the Supreme Council of the Iranian military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as per a report.

According to a report by Iran Insight, Khamenei has been relocated to an underground bunker in Lavizan, northeast Tehran, along with close family members, including his son Mojtaba and he has transferred the powers to IRGC.



The report came ahead of Khamenei's televised address in which he threatened US against getting directly involved with Israel in the conflict with Iran. He also stated that "Iran will not surrender", in what is being seen as his response to US president Donald Trump.

Trump had demanded "unconditional surrender" and had said that US and Israel knows about the whereabouts of Khamenei.

Iran Insight also reported that the new delegation of authority is seen as a precaution to ensure continuity of command if Khamenei is killed.

Netanyahu said that if Israel were to kill Khamenei, the ongoing war could end. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Khamenei could meet the same fate as former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. US President Trump stepped up his rhetoric against Iran's supreme leader saying that he will not killed "for now," while demanding “unconditional surrender.”

Can the Supreme Leader transfer power to the IRGC?

Under Iran's system of government, Khamenei has supreme command of the armed forces, the power to declare war, and can appoint or dismiss senior figures including military commanders and judges. Constitutionally, the process of succession is mentioned in Article 107 and Article 111, as mentioned in Iranian government website. The Assembly of Experts is responsible for appointing the new Supreme Leader. If the Supreme Leader dies, resigns, or is removed, the Assembly of Experts must meet immediately to appoint a successor.

However, as per 1979 Constitution of Iran, the Supreme Leader cannot formally transfer political power to either the IRGC or the regular military. The supreme leader is the commander-in-chief, but military, though powerful, is not a governing institution in a formal constitutional sense.

Nevertheless, in practice, due to overwhelming powers of the Supreme leader, he can empower IRGC leaders and military men by appointing them to top political, military, and economic roles. He can also expand their role in governance, security, and economy.

Line of succession and hierarchy in the Iranian government

The line of succession after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is not publicly fixed or formally designated. Son of the supreme leader - Mojtaba Khamenei - is seen as the top contender due to close ties with IRGC. Next is Sadeq Larijani, mmber of the Guardian Council and Expediency Council and former head of the judiciary. Several high-ranking clerics like Ahmad Khatami and Alireza Arafi are also in line. There has been no formal announcement about the transfer of power to military yet.

The hierarchy in the Iranian government is layered with Supreme Leader Khamenei at the top - holding ultimate authority over all branches of government, the military, and key policy decisions. Then comes the Guardian Council that is a powerful 12-member body that plays a key role in controlling who can run for office and shaping Iran’s political landscape. It includes 6 clerics appointed by the Supreme Leader. Alongside this is the Assembly of experts, consisting of 88 elected clerics, elected by public vote, but candidates are vetted by the Guardian Council. After this, comes the president, judiciary and expediency council.