Iran hangs 3 men accused of helping Israel carry out assassination attempts just after ceasfire

A day after ceasefire was announced between Israel and Iran and the 12-day war over Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons came to an end in a US-initiated mediation, Iran said Wednesday (June 25) it has executed three men for spying for Tel Aviv. It also said that 700 persons were arrested for having ties with Israel.

"Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for... cooperation favouring the Zionist regime," the judiciary said, referring to Israel, reported news agency AFP.

"The sentence was carried out this morning... and they were hanged," the judiciary further said.

Urmia, a northwestern city near the border with Turkey is where the executions took place. A photograph of the three men in blue prison uniforms was also shared by the court.

Arrest and execution of agents having suspected links to foreign intelligence services, including its arch rival Israel happens often in Iran.

After the war with Israel started on June 13, Tehran vowed to take quick action against people having links to Israel.

Notably, human rights groups, including Amnesty International put Iran second in the list of World's most prolific executioners after China.

No major impact of US strikes on Iran reveals leaked US intel report

Meanwhile a leaked preliminary, classified report from the United States Defense Intelligence Agency, Pentagon's intelligence arm, suggests that the recent American bombing campaign on Iran's nuclear facilities — touted by President Donald Trump as a mission that crippled Tehran's capabilities has not caused any major dent and has only set the programme back by a few months.