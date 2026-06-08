/'Each of them had their fun': Iran fires ballistic missiles at Israel, IDF vows retaliation; Trump, Netanyahu react

Iran on Sunday (June 7) launched massive ballistic missile strike on Ramat David air base in northern Israel in what it described as a response to attack in Beirut. The Israeli military said that it has intercepted all missiles fired from Iran but vowed to press ahead with its military campaign in Lebanon and said it would step up operations against Hezbollah. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the missile strike was only a “warning.” Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to not retaliate against Iran.



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What Iran said after the attack?

After the attack, Iran's military central command said demanded end of Israel's campaign in Lebanon and said that Israel's latest strike on the southern Beirut suburbs had "crossed all red lines." Warning of “devastating and regrettable blows” General Ali Abdollahi, the head of the Khatam al-Anbiya command said that the ballistic missile salvo was just a warning. "Tonight's operation was a warning. If such aggressions are repeated, the responses will be broader and will cover all US-Zionist targets in the region," the force said. Additionally, Iran closed its airspace over the west of the country after launching the attack and Tehran’s international airport suspended all incoming flights

What Israel said after the attack?

Israeli military, after the attack claimed that all Iranian missiles were intercepted. Earlier, it vowed to go ahead with its military campaign in Lebanon and said it would step up operations against Hezbollah. "The (Iranian) regime is attempting to establish a new equation through direct attacks on Israeli territory in response to IDF operations in Dahiyeh," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said, in a televised statement. “We struck in Dahiyeh in response to Hezbollah’s relentless attacks on the communities of northern Israel. The IDF will continue to operate throughout Lebanon and will intensify its actions against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation.”

How Trump reacted?

US President Donald Trump, after the attack, said that he will call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will ask him to exercise restraint. He said he would urge Bibi not to retaliate against Iranian missile strikes on Israel, news outlet Axios reported. "I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," Trump reportedly told Axios in a phone interview. "Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump added.