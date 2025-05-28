Iran executes Pedram Madani convicted of spying for Israel: Report

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, the judiciary said on Wednesday.

"After identification, arrest, and judicial proceedings against Pedram Madani, who was spying in favour of the Zionist regime, and following the complete process of criminal procedure and the final confirmation and upholding of the verdict by the Supreme Court, he was brought to justice and executed," the judiciary's Mizan Online reported.

According to the report, Madani was spying for the “usurping Zionist regime's intelligence service (Mossad)”, and wealth was retrieved from him in the form of Euros and Bitcoin. He had travelled to Germany before his arrest.

He used to recruit people using the Mossad training courses. He also used to collect and transmit information via a secure communication channel.

Madani was in touch with a Mossad service officer to convey classified information, including locations and buildings where infrastructure equipment was located. He had different meetings with these service officers across Europe in Israeli embassies in Germany and Belgium.

He was charged with espionage for Israel; all his communications were severed, and he was given a death sentence.