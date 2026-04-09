Following a two-week ceasefire agreement with the US, Iran’s deputy foreign minister Dr Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday the crucial waterway of the Strait of Hormuz, which links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman "is open." However he said civilian vessels must seek guidance from the Iranian authorities to "securely pass the strait" despite the strait being open.

Speaking to UK's ITV news Khatibzadeh said “Each tanker and vessel should make necessary arrangements with Iranian authorities to securely pass."

There are “technical restraints” resulting from the conflict, such as mines, that require caution, he added.

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Some Iranian media had also published a chart Thursday suggesting the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard put sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz during the war.

Notably, the Strait of Hormuz again closed on Wednesday by Iran after Israel struck Hezbollah in Lebanon killing 254 people and wounding over 100.

Iran to allow limited passage of vessels

Meanwhile, Iran has decided to only allow 15 vessels per day to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source told the Russian news agency TASS ahead of talks in Islamabad.

"Under the current ceasefire, fewer than 15 ships per day are permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz. This movement is strictly contingent upon Iran's approval and the enforcement of a specific protocol. This new regulatory framework, operating under the supervision of the IRGC, has been officially communicated to regional parties. There will be no return to the pre-war status quo," the source said.

The source further said that the end of war if reached should be "codified into a UN Security Council resolution".

"If the termination of the war is not codified into a UN Security Council resolution based on our stipulated terms, we are fully prepared to resume combat against the US and the Zionist regime (referring to Israel - TASS) —just as we have over the past 40 days, and with even greater intensity," the source added.