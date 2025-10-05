/Iran carries out execution of 6 inmates for carrying out attacks on behalf of its foe Israel

Iranian authorities on Saturday (Oct 5) carried out execution of six death-row inmates for allegedly carrying out attacks, including bombings, in the country’s oil-rich southwest on behalf of Israel. This is said to be the highest numbers in a wave of executions carried out by Iran in recent months.

The executions come after the 12-day war between Iran and Israel ended in June with the mediation of United States' president Donald Trump.

According to Iranian officials, the men killed police officers and security forces, and carried out blasts at sites around Khorramshahr in Iran’s restive Khuzestan province, reported the Associated Press.

Clips of one of the men talking about the attacks was also aired on Iranian state television that claimed it was the first time that the details were being made public.

According to the Associated Press, the executions were also confirmed by A Kurdish group called the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights. The group identified them as “Arab political prisoners” detained during protests in 2019.

Speaking further the group said they were accused of having links to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, which is behind attacks on oil pipelines in Iran’s southwest in the past.

“The six men were subjected to severe torture and coerced into giving televised ‘confessions’ under duress,” Hengaw said to the news agency.

Latest executions

Earlier in June, Iran executed three men for spying for Tel Aviv. It also said that 700 persons were arrested for having ties with Israel.

Arrest and execution of agents having suspected links to foreign intelligence services, including its arch rival Israel happens often in Iran.

After the war with Israel started on June 13, Tehran vowed to take quick action against people having links to Israel.