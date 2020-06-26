Iran authorities investigating large explosion near key military site

Iranian authorities said they were investigating an explosion in the early hours of Friday at a Defense Ministry facility east of Tehran, near a site that has been crucial for Iran’s development of missiles and munitions.

The Iranian Defense Ministry said the blast was caused by an explosion in an industrial gas tank in a civilian area of Parchin. The fire was brought under control and the blast caused no casualties, a spokesman for the ministry, Davoud Abdi, said on state television.

A 2004 satellite image showing the military complex at Parchin, Iran. Photograph: AFP

“Our colleagues are present on the ground and investigating the incident carefully,” Abdi said.

First video report of a massive explosion with red light around Tehran, heard by many residents. Reports of a military outpost around there.

Videos and pictures posted on social media that were picked up by local news outlets showed a bright light flaring out across the sky over the city early on Friday, followed by a large plume of smoke. Witnesses said the blast came from the direction of Parchin, a major military site.

Parchin is home to a sprawling military base where Iranian technicians were alleged to have tested high explosive components for a nuclear warhead in the early 200s, a claim Iran has denied.

In 2014, the military site was suspected to have been damaged by a fire or explosion but investigations by the International Atomic Energy Agency were hampered by a lack of access.