Investigators claim Russian 'illegal spy' mixed with NATO officials in Naples

According to reports, investigators have discovered an undercover Russian spy in Italy who allegedly "charmed her way into NATO circles".

Researchers from Bellingcat said a woman named Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera posed as a Latin American jewellery designer and travelled the world as a Peru-born socialite and had made friends in NATO offices in Naples.

The woman was defined as a "GRU illegal". “Maria Adela” reportedly travelled to Malta and Rome between 2009 and 2011 and tried to obtain a German passport because she reportedly had a German father. The investigators said she received a Russian passport in 2006.

“Maria Adela” also allegedly married an Italian man. Investigators however claimed the man was born in Moscow and held Ecuadorian and Russian citizenship. The man reportedly died in Moscow in 2013.

The woman's mother had reportedly left her in the former Soviet Union in 1980 as she visited the country to witness the Olympic Games. The mother apparently never returned after leaving for Peru. She was adopted by a Russian family who had befriended her mother. Maria claimed her adoptive parents abused her during her childhood.

Adela moved to Naples in 2015 and worked as a "Russian illegal spy" as she mixed in the local social scene and opened a jewellery boutique which became a trendy club. She was also part of the Lions Club and reportedly mingled with many NATO staff members and one NATO employee allegedly had a "brief romantic relationship with Maria Adela". She also reportedly had access to US Navy officers in Naples and attended NATO annual balls, fund-raising dinners and US Marine Corps balls.

The mysterious GRU illegal also visited Bahrain in 2017, Bellingcat revealed, however, in 2018 she suddenly flew to Moscow and allegedly said on her Facebook page that she had cancer and had undergone chemotherapy.

