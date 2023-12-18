International Migrants Day 2023: Celebrating the diversity and resilience of migrants

As we observe International Migrants Day on 18 December 2023, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the journeys, challenges, and contributions of millions of individuals who have chosen to make a new home in foreign lands for protection, education, healthcare, or work for economic welfare. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of recognising and respecting the rights of migrants, fostering inclusivity, and celebrating the richness that diversity brings to societies worldwide.

Who is an International Migrant?

The definition of an international migrant, according to the United Nations, includes any individual who has relocated to a different country of residence, irrespective of their legal status, the nature of their movement, or the motives driving their migration.

The Significance of International Migrants Day

International Migrants Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2000 to recognise the rights of migrants and promote awareness about the positive contributions they make to both their host and home countries. This day also highlights the need for safe and orderly migration and encourages dialogue on the challenges faced by migrants.





International Migrants Day Diversity

In 2023, the global community stands at a crossroads, facing numerous economic, political, and environmental challenges. As these challenges persist, the number of people seeking refuge or better opportunities in foreign lands continues to grow. International Migrants Day provides an opportunity to emphasise the importance of embracing diversity and recognising the strength that comes from the exchange of cultures, ideas, and perspectives. As of July 1, 2020, the estimated global count of international migrants reached 281 million, making up approximately 3.5 per cent of the world's population. This percentage has experienced a gradual rise, growing from 2.3 per cent in 1980 to 2.8 per cent in 2000.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Migrants often embark on perilous journeys, leaving behind familiar surroundings in search of safety, economic stability, or a better future for their families. Their resilience and determination in the face of adversity inspire us all. On this day, we acknowledge the courage it takes to start anew, adapt to unfamiliar environments, and overcome the hurdles that migrants encounter on their paths to integration.

It is crucial to humanise the narrative surrounding migration, dispelling myths and stereotypes that perpetuate negative perceptions. International Migrants Day provides an opportunity to highlight the individual stories of migrants, showcasing their talents, skills, and contributions to the societies they join. By recognising the humanity of migrants, we can foster empathy and understanding, fostering a more inclusive and compassionate world.

Protecting the Rights of Migrants

As we celebrate International Migrants Day, it is imperative to renew our commitment to protecting the rights of migrants. Governments, organisations, and individuals must work together to create policies and practices that ensure the fair and just treatment of migrants, regardless of their status. This includes access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, as well as safeguarding against discrimination and exploitation.



On this International Migrants Day, let us recommit ourselves to building societies that value and embrace diversity. By fostering an environment of inclusion and understanding, we contribute to a world where migrants are not only welcomed but celebrated for the unique perspectives and experiences they bring. Together, we can create a more interconnected and harmonious global community, recognising that our shared humanity transcends borders.