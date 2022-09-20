Indian woman kills doctor fiancé for sharing her nude photos online ‘for fun’

A Bengaluru-based woman was arrested for allegedly killing his 27-year-old fiancé after he leaked her naked photographs online and shared them with his friends.

The victim was identified as Vikash Rajan, a doctor by profession. He completed his MBBS degree from Ukraine.

Rajan was working in southern Bengaluru city before moving from neighbouring Chennai city. Besides his full-time job at a private hospital, he also used to guide students interested in pursuing medicine courses abroad.

He was in a relationship for two years with Pratibha, an architect whom he met through social media.

Later, the two started a live-in relationship and even planned to get married. In fact, both families had agreed to the wedding.

But last week, Rajan was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries. Three days later, he slipped into a coma and died.

The Bengaluru Police had initially filed the case under unnatural death, but as they dug deeper, they encountered a murky revenge plot orchestrated by his fiancée.

During their probe, it was discovered that Rajan was thrashed by her fiancée and her friends, who then admitted him to the hospital.

According to the Deputy Police Commissioner for South East Bengaluru, CK Baba, the woman was enraged after she found her nude pictures on Instagram.

Speaking to the media, Baba said that when Pratibha confronted Rajan, he said that had created a fake ID and posted the pictures "just for fun".

A furious Pratibha then decided to teach him a lesson, police said.

On September 10, Pratibha planned a party with her friends and took Rajan along.

There, the four accused allegedly assaulted the doctor with mops, water bottles and bare hands.

Seeing him fall unconscious, Pratibha then rushed him to the hospital. During her interrogation, the woman said she didn’t intend to kill her husband-to-be.

Following the confession, Pratibha and three of her friends -- Gautham, Sushil and Sunil – were arrested and now face murder charge. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

