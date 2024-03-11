Indian woman found dead in Australia, body discovered in wheelie bin

In a shocking development, a woman, originally hailing from India's Hyderabad, was found dead in Australia's Victoria state.

The body of the deceased, identified as Chaithanya 'Swetha' Madhagani, was found in a wheelie bin on Mount Pollock Road in Buckley, near the town of Winchelsea on Saturday (March 9), according to The Herald Sun.

As per the local media reports, the authorities point towards a potential link to Swetha's husband Ashok Raj's involvement in the incident who abruptly flew to India with their three-year-old son shortly before the victim's body was found.

The local residents in Buckley immediately informed the police after spotting the bin that was dumped alongside the dirt road.

A probe has been launched into the incident. The investigators believe that Shwetha was first murdered at her home where she lived with her husband and son and her dead body was later disposed off in the bin.

A police spokesperson released a statement saying that the authorities believed Shwetha knew who her killer was, however, they were still working to ascertain the circumstances that led to her death, according to The Age.

"At this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas," the spokesperson said.

"There is no immediate threat to the community and no arrests have been made."

Tributes flow for Shwetha

Tributes flowed for the young woman since her death was confirmed.

"She was one of the sweetest girls ever. Everyone would want to have Swetha in their lives," one of her neighbours said.

"She was full of life — I can't believe she's gone. A life is lost it's worse she was found somewhere else we all deserve dignity."