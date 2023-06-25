ugc_banner

Indian PM Modi discusses defence, trade with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Cairo, Egypt Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his State Visit to Egypt where he was conferred highest civilian honour 'Order of Nile'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during his State Visit to Egypt. The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the relationship between the two countries during bilateral talks. PM Modi talked about trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, culture and people-to-people ties with President Sisi.

The two countries signed an agreement for elevating the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on 25th June. The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the two countries' partnership, including trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the leaders. Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology & Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed."

More details to follow.

 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

