Indian PM Modi discusses defence, trade with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during his State Visit to Egypt. The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the relationship between the two countries during bilateral talks. PM Modi talked about trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, culture and people-to-people ties with President Sisi.



The two countries signed an agreement for elevating the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on 25th June. The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the two countries' partnership, including trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the leaders. Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology & Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed."

Synergising 🇮🇳-🇪🇬 multifaceted ties



PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023



The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defence & security,… pic.twitter.com/RRAKmIKrho — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2023 ×

More details to follow.