India urges Sri Lanka to stop mid-sea refuelling of Chinese warships: Report

India has expressed its displeasure at Sri Lanka allowing Chinese warships to refuel from the Hambantota port, Hindustan Times reported citing multiple sources. The port was leased out to China for 99 years in 2017 and it hosted the Yuan Wang 5 warship couple of months ago.

While the tensions between India and China continue to brew in the region, Sri Lanka has also entered the conversation due to the complicated nature of its relationship with Beijing. The Hambantota port provide the perfect solution for Chinese warships to refuel without Indian or United States interference.

Also read | South Korea crush: Police should explain why it failed to act on time, says PM

As a result, the Indian authorities have requested Sri Lanka to take cognisance of the matter and demanded a transparent standard operation procedure (SOPs) for refuelling and docking of ships.

According to Hindustan Times, the US has also joined India in asking Sri Lanka to not allow Chinese warships to use the ports in order to avoid surveillance. This has also resulted in Colombo finding itself in a difficult situation as it required aid from China to control the prevalent economic crisis.

Also read | US concerned of imminent Iranian attack on Saudi, says 'will not hesitate to act in defence'

While the accusations continue to haunt China, reports suggest that no warships from the country are currently active in the Indian Ocean and they are now preferring the course through East Africa.

“The Chinese warships continue to ply off the coast of East Africa and the Gulf of Aden while there is hardly any pirate activity in the region. It was the anti-piracy pretext that China used to secure a base in Djibouti,” said a Beijing watcher told Hindustan Times when asked about the situation.