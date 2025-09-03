/India sends second flood warning to Pakistan on humanitarian grounds

Both India and Pakistan are experiencing torrential rains, which has led to flooding in different parts of the countries. And on humanitarian grounds, India sent the second warning of possible cross-border flooding. The disaster management authority in eastern Pakistan also issued a warning on Tuesday (September 2). The Indian High Commission in Islamabad shared the alert not through Indus Water Treaty, as that still remains in abeyance after the conflict between the two countries broke out.

The floods have triggered mass evacuations in both countries. New Delhi has had a clear stance on the Indus Water Treaty, which was signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in the special briefing held after the dastardly terror attack on April 22 said, “The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

The attack in Kashmir claimed 26 innocent lives, and the incident numbed the nation. Islamabad's inaction on terrorism after the attack forced India to launch Operation Sindoor. Misri said, "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control."