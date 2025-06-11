India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed Pakistan once again and reminded the international community that terrorist Osama Bin Laden was given a safe haven in a Pakistani military town.



Speaking to European news website Euractiv, EAM Jaishankar said, "Let me remind you of something - there was a man named Osama bin Laden. Why did he, of all people, feel safe living for years in a Pakistani military town, right next to their equivalent of West Point?... I want the world to understand - this isn't merely an India-Pakistan issue. It's about terrorism. And that very same terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you."



The EAM also slammed the international media for their coverage during Operation Sindoor. He also urged the West to see India's action against Pakistan not as a border conflict but an issue of terrorism.



He also reminded that many countries in the West had supported Pakistan when it invaded India after independence.



"Every country, naturally, considers its own experience, history and interests. India has the longest-standing grievance - our borders were violated just months after independence when Pakistan sent in invaders to Kashmir. And the countries that were most supportive of that? Western countries," he said.



'If those same countries, who were evasive or reticent then, now say 'let's have a great conversation about international principles', I think I'm justified in asking them to reflect on their own past."



Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, the EAM reiterated that issues can't be resolved through war.



"We don't believe that differences can be resolved through war - we don't believe a solution will come from the battlefield. It's not for us to prescribe what that solution should be. My point is, we're not being prescriptive or judgemental - but we are also not uninvolved," he said.