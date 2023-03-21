India High Commissioner to Canada had to cancel appearance at function event over protests

India's High Commissioner in Canada was reportedly forced to cancel an event in British Columbia over safety concerns as protesters had blocked the entrance to the venue. The event was scheduled to start on Sunday evening.

Dozens of protesters gathered at the venue over the rumoured detention of fugitive Amritpal Singh amid an arrest operation by Indian police against the separatist leader. However, there's no official confirmation by authorities.

Police in the northern Punjab state have launched the operation as part of a state-wise cordoning move to detain members of the radical group 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD).

Reports mentioned that India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma cancelled a scheduled event in which he was supposed to attend a reception organised by the Friends of India & Canada Foundation.

The Hindustan Times reported that an attendee told that the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) couldn't control the protesters, and advised the High Commissioner against attending the function.

As quoted by the media outlet, Maninder Gill, who is the president of the Foundation, said, "This is a shame if even the High Commissioner cannot be protected in this country."

High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma visited the historic Khalsa Diwan Society Gurudwara in #Vancouver & urged those present to enhance harmony, benevolence and help new arrivals from 🇮🇳 , including students. @HCI_Ottawa pic.twitter.com/dLN7B9CwsA — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) March 20, 2023 ×

Some protesters were wielding swords in front of the venue and also demanded the release of the fugitive. Punjab suspended internet connectivity and threw a heavy security blanket in the state to ensure a smooth operation.

"Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has restored the rule of law. It does not matter who breaks the law - whether it is someone we know or some stranger - the law will take action against whoever breaks it," said the Health Minister of Punjab Balbir Singh.

