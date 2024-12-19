New Delhi, India

The Moldova foreign minister Mihail Popsoi has emphasized that India has a 'strong say' in a 'lasting and sustainable peace' in Ukraine. Speaking to WION he said, 'Certainly our friends in Kyiv have been very proactive in making sure that they have India on board as a strong international player, as a promoter of peace'. This year Indian Prime Minister Modi travelled to Ukraine and Russia, even as Delhi has called for dialogue & diplomacy to resolve the ongoing war in the country.

Advertisment

The foreign minister Popsoi, along with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar inaugurated the Moldova embassy in Delhi on Sunday. This has been described as an important milestone by both sides in ties. EAM Dr Jaishankar has announced that India also plans to open an embassy in the country.

The Eastern European country is keen to get more Indian students. Popsoi said, "We very much look forward to Indian students being able to capitalize on this academic infrastructure that we have, which, again, as I mentioned, is at a very competitive price. And we are very eager to attract Indian talent and also help us advance on our development path. "

The Moldova foreign minister also spoke about the war in Ukraine and impact on his country. He said, "The impact of the war on the Republic of Moldova was extremely severe. In fact, the Republic of Moldova was the most affected country other than Ukraine itself.' He also spoke on Emergency in his country, Trump Presidency, and Georgia.

Advertisment

Also read: Bolivian ex-prez slams 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant issued against him in sexual abuse case

Here's the full interview:

WION: What is your vision for the relationship between India and Moldova at a time when we are essentially celebrating an important milestone, the opening of the Moldova embassy here in New Delhi?

Advertisment

Mihail Popsoi: Indeed, thank you for this opportunity. The fact that the Republic of Moldova has now finally inaugurated its embassy in New Delhi. It's an important milestone in our bilateral relations, which have, indeed, in the last few years, had a very ascending development, and we cannot be happier about it. We've had some important visits recently with the Minister of Education, Minister of Agriculture, and former prime minister also visited. I had a meeting with your minister of external affairs in New York, and now I'm here on an official visit, which is a testament to our growing bilateral engagements. We look forward to consolidating further our political but also economic, and cultural ties. Therefore the embassy will certainly go a long way in facilitating these contacts. And of course, we also look forward to the Indian Embassy opening in Moldova, which would also work in that direction for sure.

WION: External Affairs Minister, made the announcement of the opening of an Indian Embassy in Moldova. How do you see this announcement as and how will it help in further strengthening the relationship?

Mihail Popsoi: This announcement was indeed music to our years, as they say. Small but growing Indian community in the Republic of Moldova will be able to benefit from the presence of an Indian Embassy is great, but it also helps the entire country of the Republic of Moldova to be able to engage with India in a more direct way, both politically and economically, to be able to attract more investments, to be able to promote more exports, to increase bilateral commercial opportunities, but also to be able to attract more students who find Moldova University very attractive because of the stellar quality of education at a competitive price. And we very much look forward to attracting more talent from India, and also to working to consolidate our bilateral relations across the board. We have very good cooperation bilaterally, but also in multilateral institutions, and we are happy with India's growing presence in Eastern Europe. India being a growing international power, we're very much eager to increase our ties and further consolidate our relations.

WION: So essentially, one of the key pillars of the relationship looks like to be the students. When the embassy was opened with the presence of the Indian External Affairs Minister, there were students present. You talked about scholarships for Indian students as well. So if we talk about this pillar, inviting more Indian students, what is there for Moldova to offer for Indian students? Why should Indian students travel to Moldova?

Mihail Popsoi: Well, we have very strong universities accredited in Europe. Our academic tradition goes back to Soviet times, where we grew a very strong technical university and very strong capabilities in the medical field, pharmaceutical, and veterinary, but generally in the medical field. And we very much look forward to Indian students being able to capitalize on this academic infrastructure that we have, which, again, as I mentioned, is at a very competitive price. And we are very eager to attract Indian talent and also help us advance on our development path. We are advancing towards our European membership, and this opportunity to attract Indian students and talent helps us along this path. So we would not be saying this just to induce our friends, there are already over 2000 Indian students in the Republic of Moldova that can attest to this fact on the ground. In fact, it just so happens that yesterday, I came across a video on social media of a small group of Indian students actually having a great time in the centre of our capital, dancing and singing Indian songs, which Moldovans really enjoyed. It was almost like a flash mob that was becoming very popular on Moldovan social media. So Indian students feel at home in the Republic of Moldova, and we very much look forward to having a larger number of students to be able to benefit from everything Moldova has to offer. We are a very hospitable country, and their academic opportunities are wonderful for the benefit of Indian students.

WION: But essentially, moving on, you joined the International Solar Alliance. How do you see the International Solar Alliance(ISA), and when it comes to India taking a lead in terms of fighting climate change

Mihail Popsoi: This indeed is an important agreement and this will facilitate cooperation in the energy field. In fact, we are happy to announce that shortly, in the next year, we'll be organizing an international bid for 460 megawatts of renewable energy, solar and wind power, but also energy storage. And this agreement facilitates potential Indian investment in these new capabilities and the Republic of Moldova. So we very much look forward to engaging in this track as well. India has very good capabilities in renewable energy, very good expertise, technological expertise, and strong companies in the production field. So we're very happy to be able to cooperate in a mutually beneficial way.

WION: How do you see India's role in the world?

Mihail Popsoi: We are very much encouraged by India's position to be a promoter of peace, to be a great power indeed, with a very strong and vibrant economy, with a very strong political and geopolitical presence. And we are very happy that India is more present in our region, and we are very happy to be present here, to be able to engage bilaterally in a more direct way. India has a very strong historical track record of being a responsible actor, and a strong promoter of peace across the world, and we are very eager to see this role play out, including in our region.

WION: In terms of two-way trade and investment. How do you see the engagement going on? There is an Indian company involved in electricity supply between Moldova and your neighbouring country as well if you can talk about these kinds of investments and also getting more Indian talent under the mobility pact, which is expected to be signed. The intent of that has been signed, but it is going to be negotiated. So if we can talk about these two topics,

Mihail Popsoi: Indeed, we have a number of smaller Indian companies operating on the Moldovan market, but there is this large contractor that is working on our energy interconnectedness with Romania, with the European energy grid. This is, in fact, one of the largest infrastructure projects that we've done in our recent history. So this is a testament to our bilateral trust and our appreciation of the capabilities of Indian companies to deliver sophisticated projects in time. And so far, the project is going on track, and we're very happy. This will send a very strong message to potential future investors from India who can already look at this positive experience, and the mobility pact that will be soon negotiated and hopefully signed will facilitate these exchanges with Indian contractors being able to come easier to the Republic of Moldova, including with expertise and with talent, to be able to benefit from other bids that we will be able to have in our attempt to position ourselves as a hub for reconstruction of Ukraine, we are now in the process of investing more in our infrastructure so that we are better able to help our friends and neighbours in Ukraine.

WION: So moving on to your region. You mentioned Ukraine as well. Now there is a war going on in Ukraine. What is the Moldova assessment? The war is going to enter its third year. I believe next year; in February of 2025, you are a neighbouring state as well. The impact of the war on your country?

Mihail Popsoi: Well, the impact of the war on the Republic of Moldova was extremely severe. In fact, the Republic of Moldova was the most affected country other than Ukraine itself. We are a small economy, but nonetheless, we have welcomed the largest number of refugees per capita, over a million and a half in a country of barely two and a half million. We're still welcoming over 100,000 mainly women and children. We have provided full access to labour, education, and health care, because that's what neighbours do, and we'll continue to stand up by Ukraine, to support Ukraine, because, for us, it's not at all abstract. Ukraine is defending us as much as they're defending themselves. So we've condemned, of course, the Russian aggression, and we'll stand by this condemnation. But of course, everybody is looking for peace. Everybody is looking for the horror to stop. But of course, it needs to happen in line with international law and with respect to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

WION: Do you see India's role? The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Moscow, he was in Kyiv as well. India has been engaging with both sides. Do you see India's role as a neutral player in this war?

Mihail Popsoi: Certainly, our friends in Kyiv have been very proactive in making sure that they have India on board as a strong international player, as a promoter of peace, as a country that stands by the rule-based international order, and we are confident that with diplomatic power of India, this would be able to facilitate a positive, long, lasting peace in our region. So, of course, there is a place for India, and there is a place for all strong, responsible actors that are supporting an international rule-based order because ultimately, that's what our activity on the international stage is based on, on order. Without order, we will be at the mercy of the might makes right, and this is not a proper foundation for a peaceful international order. So, we are very much looking forward to India's strong say in a lasting and sustainable peace.

WION: I believe you have declared a state of emergency as well, which it looks like is a fallout of the situation in Ukraine and your relationship with Russia. If you can perhaps talk about why this state of emergency had been declared in your country.

Mihail Popsoi: Indeed, the Republic of Moldova has diversified its energy supply in terms of gas, the territory that is constitutionally controlled by the authorities in Chisinau, but we have that small sliver of land that is the Transnistria region of the Republic of Moldova that is still dependent on Russian gas. And now it seems like there is a risk that the supply will stop, and that could create potential problems in the region. But unlike the Russian Federation that has shown, and has been showing in Ukraine, that they do not put a big price on human life, even on Russian speakers, in Ukraine, the same is true in the Republic of Moldova, because that region is primarily populated by Russian speakers. But we care about our citizens, because 95% of the region is populated by Moldovan citizens, and we will not allow the Russian Federation to create a humanitarian crisis there. We will step up and we'll find solutions to make sure that we provide the support that is needed to our citizens, and we will overcome this crisis like we had two years ago, when the entire country was subjected to this energy blackmail. We have managed to overcome the crisis. We will do our utmost to make sure that we overcome this crisis as well, and we are never put in this position again where energy blackmail can be used as leverage, as a pressure point against a sovereign country. So if there is any silver lining in all of this, is that the Republic of Moldova is more energy-secure now than it was a few years ago. Once we address this vulnerability regarding the Transnistria region, Moldova will be fully diversified in its energy supply, and together with the support of the Indian company that is helping us with energy interconnectedness, we will also be able to be a lot more resilient when it comes to the electricity supply. So those are very important developments. In fact, those are game changers for the Republic of Moldova, and therefore this is a testament to Moldova's growing resilience.

WION: But how will you describe your relationship with Russia? I'm asking this also because of Moldovan politics, we have a large percentage of people who are Russian speakers, who are of Russian origin. So if you can talk about that,

Mihail Popsoi: Well, certainly there is a small but vocal minority that feels some affinity towards Russia, based on historical legacies, to ethnic and linguistic aspects, but the majority of the people are firmly pro-Western, firmly pro-European, that see the future as part of the European family of nations. In fact, we are not just a candidate country, but already out negotiating our accession to the EU. Our relations with Russia have been very difficult for many, many years because of the Transnistrian issue, because of the military presence of the Russian Federation on our territory, despite international obligations to withdraw those troops, actually, the Russian Federation has committed, internationally, to withdraw the troops. And we hope that in the near future, the circumstances will be created that that actually happens so that the entire Republic of Moldova, Russian speakers and Romanian speakers can actually benefit fully from our sovereignty and not be victims of this conflict that doesn't allow us to fully exercise our sovereignty and fully benefit from the opportunities that our independence avails. So needless to say, the war in Ukraine did not improve our situation. Quite to the contrary, our relations have been very much strained, and they are at a low point. But Moldova is a peaceful country. We want to engage. We want to be cooperative. We have a strong Moldovan diaspora in Russia. We've had long historic economic ties. But as long as the war continues as long as the massacre of civilians happens on a daily basis, and the destruction of UNESCO heritage sites and peaceful villages and towns, unfortunately, there will be no improvement for the time being.

WION: We saw the elections in your country. We saw the re-election of the leadership, a leadership which is now focusing on relationships with the European Union. So where do you see the direction of the country going? It is firmly towards the European Union. You, of course, want to be a member of the European Union by 2030. Do you see any impediments as well? Because you need to make a lot of reforms in that aspect.

Mihail Popsoi: True, we have this ambitious, yet realistic deadline of 2030 by which we should be full-fledged members, and we are very much optimistic that this can be done in light of our already track record in implementation of reforms, and we are doubling down on our reform agenda to make sure that we can deliver to our citizens and live up to the expectations of our partners. The fact that Moldova is exceeding towards European Union membership and full access to the European single market provides enormous opportunities for our friends and partners, including in India, to have an early presence in the Republic of Moldova, be it pharmaceutical sector in energy field provides a good stepping stone to be part of the European single market. So we are optimistic in the context of the reforms that we are implementing, but also in light of the strong reciprocity that we see from Brussels and from member states with which we have wonderful relations, and we look forward that we will be able to execute this ambition and craving of our citizens that have been exercising in a democratic vote just recently in the EU referendum, which passed with a narrow majority despite some foreign interference, but they are, the outcome is clear. The majority of Moldovan citizens see their future and the future of their children in the peaceful and prosperous European family of nations,

WION: 2025 Do you see it as a year of peace, especially with the Trump presidency, Trump in the White House. Do you see the war in Ukraine coming to a halt?

Mihail Popsoi: I just happened to arrive from Washington last week, where the speaker of parliament on Moldova, I spent a week there engaging with our friends on Capitol Hill, in the State Department, and with our diaspora, of course, and we very much look forward to the new momentum coming with the new administration. We find it encouraging the vision of peace through strength, which we think might be exactly what is needed at this point. And we are encouraged by some of the appointments that we hear, we hope that President Trump's vision will be able to be implemented soon enough because peace is what we need. Strength is what Russia understands. And I think that this policy might just work, because everybody in our region, and quite frankly, in the world, needs peace, because that is the foundation of proper engagement and interaction between states, and that is the only fertile ground that exists for fruitful economic cooperation among nations that helps everyone. So we very much look forward to the new administration contributing to this peace effort, along with all the other responsible actors, including India.

WION: You played an important role when it comes to the evacuation of the Indian students. India launched Operation Ganga, something that the EAM lauded when the embassy was open formally, if you can perhaps talk about, how did the process happen? How did you help the Indian side in terms of evacuation of the Indian students? Because this is an important chapter in India, Moldova history.

Mihail Popsoi: Did we appreciate the kind words of Dr S Jaishankar, we tried our best to be helpful to our friends and partners in need. We opened our arms to all the refugees that were coming our way, and we were able to contribute to the evacuation of a significant number of Indian students, that earned Moldova the tagline in international media, a small country with a big heart, which we're incredibly proud of. Of course, it is sad that we had to operate in this environment, but Moldova has stood up as a responsible player on the international stage, and we contributed to the safe evacuation of many, many citizens of different countries, including India. And we appreciate, of course, the kind words, and we look forward to consolidating further our trust and mutual respect between India and the Republic of Moldova.

WION: My last question to you is, what's your view about the situation in Georgia, the election results and developments because Georgian politics is also about pro-West and pro-Russia politics. So how do you see things unfolding in that country?

Mihail Popsoi: Well, it's not exactly proper for me to comment on the internal politics of a friendly country. Of course, it is unfortunate to see violence. We are always promoters of peace, understanding and dialogue. It is up to the Georgian people to decide their future. Of course, we feel empathy and we feel support for our friends who want to be anchored just like we want in the European family of nations. But it's ultimately up to the Georgian people to decide that in a democratic setting, we cannot hope for anything other than a peaceful, prosperous and European Georgia, because we have very strong historic relations with the people of Georgia, and we can only wish them well, and it is sad to see the struggle that they are going through, but we have been always very supportive of our friends in Georgia.