Indian Ambassador to Estonia Ajaneesh Kumar has said India is looking to firm up ties with the Baltic state in Cyber & Defence domain. Speaking to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Ajaneesh said ties are 'going in the right direction, day by day' & 'defense, like other tech areas, has been one of the sectors where I see possibilities'.

He gave the example of how Rashtriya Raksha University, (RRU) Gandhinagar Gujarat and Estonian company CybExer have signed an MoU involving Cyber Ranges. Ajaneesh Kumar is the first resident Indian ambassador to the country. India opened its embassy in Tallinn in 2021 as it increases engagement with the Baltic states. Estonia opened its Embassy in New Delhi headed by a C.d’A in February 2012, with the first resident Ambassador presenting his credentials on 22 February, 2013. Full interview:

WION: How do you see India, Estonia relationship?

Ajaneesh Kumar: If I have to say that, in short, how is the relationship progressing, I would say it is going in the right direction, day by day. I feel that we are bringing some content to the relationship, and succinctly, I can say that it is strengthening. So I as an ambassador, I feel good about it.

WION: What kind of cooperation there is between India and Estonia when it comes to cyber security.

Ajaneesh Kumar: Cyber security is indeed something which Estonia can rightly say that is proud of. They have the Center of Excellence in Tallinn for both NATO as well as the EU-Lisa. There is a collaboration right now. There is an MOU partnership between Rashtriya Raksha University, (RRU) Gandhinagar Gujarat and CybExer, one of the leading cyber companies of Estonia, and this is one of the so called Lock Shield certified company. So they have been doing good work in India. I understand that they have been busy doing exercises, cyber exercises, with all kinds of parties in India, both from the private sector as well in the government.

WION: So essentially, is India helping in building cyber security ranges for Estonia, if I'm correct to understand

Ajaneesh Kumar: No. CybExer collaborates with RRU, and when they do their cyber exercises, I think CybExer helps them, construct this range or organize this range, where these practices could be held.

WION: Defense is another element of the relationship that can be talked about. So if you can talk about essentially both countries are working on that..

Ajaneesh Kumar: Defense, like other tech areas, has been one of the sectors where I see possibilities. And Estonian companies I think they know the Indian market. They know that we are a major defense producer and exporter, and companies like at least the two companies which I am aware, they are already interacting with our companies. And in the days and years to come, I'm quite hopeful that there'll be some more in the pipeline.

WION: So my last question to you is, what took so long, perhaps, when it comes to establishment of an Indian Mission here in Estonia,

Ajaneesh Kumar: I would not say that we took too long, if I recall right in 2013 February, the first Resident ambassador of Estonia presented his credentials in Delhi, and we were we had announced the opening of our embassy here In 2019 bad luck intervened, and we had Corona. So the decision got postponed by some time. And late December 2021 we had a CdA here, and I arrived on 11th of March The following year, 2022 so not, not late, really. And from thereafter, you can see that the relationship is only going in the right direction. So I have nothing to complain about.

WION: And essentially, are we looking at high level engagement?

Ajaneesh Kumar: Well, there have been regular interactions at high level between our two countries. 2024 itself saw three ministerial visits to India. We had the foreign minister visiting India in January for the Raisina Dialogue. We had Minister for Economy and IT at that moment of time he participated in Vibrant Gujarat. And very recently, we had the agriculture minister visit India. So I think, as you say, for a small country and a new mission, three ministerial visits and interactions at various international forum like the one which we just had between our honorable External Affairs Minister and his Excellency, the foreign minister of this country, I think it augurs very well for our country that we keep meeting And when we meet. It's a sign of only, strengthening of bilateral relations and friendship between the two countries.