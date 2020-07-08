India-China standoff: Pompeo hits out at 'aggressive' Chinese action at Galwan, says US, Europe 'serious' about threat

US Secretary of Mike Pompeo informed that he has had phone conversations with India's external affairs minister S Jaishanker on several occasions while hitting out at Chinese Communist Party's behaviour in the region.

"China took incredibly aggressive actions and Indians have done their best to respond," the US secretary of state said, adding, "the Chinese Communist Party's behaviour in the region is not possible to look at in isolation."

"We have attempted to convey to China that we are serious about it, when we say we - it means European friends," Pompeo asserted.

Pompeo had earlier said that America will ensure that its forces are positioned "appropriately" to counter the PLA amid threat to India and other South Asian countries. Pompe cited the threat from the Chinese Communist Party to India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South China Sea.

"The world has seen the colours of China's Communist Party, the world will come to respond," Pompeo said in his latest attack against the Chinese leadership.

Relations between India and China nosedived after the clash at Galvan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers had died in action, although the Chinese state-run news outlet Global Times had said the PLA suffered casualties as well, however, China's foreign ministry hasn't revealed its casualty figures.

Amid the clash at Galwan Valley, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including Tik Tok, a move which was hailed by Pompeo even as US President Trump said he was considering a ban on the Chinese app as well amid growing differences with China over the coronavirus pandemic.