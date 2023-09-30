India-China power play dominates Maldives presidential election

As the Maldives' presidential election heads into a climactic runoff on Saturday, (Sep 30), political strategists and analysts are closely scrutinising the evolving dynamics that could reshape the nation's political landscape.

Also, the polls could drastically rebalance the country's relations with India and China which are vying for influence in the geopolitical hotspot.

The country that is home to approximately 1,200 islands is people's first choice for a beach getaway.

The nation is also seated in a strategically crucial spot, being right in the middle of the Indian Ocean straddling one of the world's busiest east-west shipping lanes.

One of the central questions looming over this election is the future of India-Maldives relations if the pro-China presidential candidate of the opposing PPM-PNC coalition Mohamed Muizzu, who took the lead in the first round of elections, secures victory over ruling Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Muizzu, the 45-year-old mayor of Male, spearheaded the $200 million China-backed bridge connecting the capital to the country's main airport while in the last government.

He won just over 46 per cent of the first round earlier this month while incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who supervised the restoration of ties with India, followed at 39 per cent.

"The mood in the Maldives suggests that the two candidates are narrowing their gap," news agency AFP quoted former foreign minister Ahmed Shaheed as saying.

"This is going to be a very, very close race."

Solih won office in 2018 on the back of discontentment with his authoritarian forerunner Abdullah Yameen, who is an ally of Muizzu and is now serving an 11-year jail sentence for corruption.

He had accused Yameen of forcing the country into a Chinese debt quagmire by borrowing too much money for infrastructure.

Solih had then, in an effort to improve ties with India, invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE