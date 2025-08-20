/India, China agree to work for early solution to boundary delimitation

In a major step forward, India and China have agreed to work on a settlement of the boundary question and have decided to set up an expert group that will explore an early solution to boundary delimitation. The Ministry of External Affairs shared the information in a statement issued on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and held discussions.

The MEA said the two sides have also decided to resume direct flights at the earliest and increase the scale of Indian pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. India-China ties had hit a low after the Galwan clash in 2020 and a prolonged military standoff. However, there has been a marked uptick in ties since US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on India and China.

“The two sides spoke positively of the progress made in the implementation of the important leader-level consensus in Kazan. They reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” the MEA said.

Expert group to be set up to explore ‘early harvest’ in boundary delimitation

“The two special representatives agreed on setting up an Expert Group, under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), to explore Early Harvest in boundary delimitation in the India-China border areas,” the statement said.

WMCC, created in 2012, is a framework that helps India and China communicate and coordinate on border-related matters.

Delimitation involves defining the boundary through legal and political means, without physical markers on the ground.

Working group to be constituted for effective border management

Wang Yi and Ajit Doval also decided that a working group would be set up under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs for effective border management to maintain peace and tranquility.

Besides, both sides decided to use the existing diplomatic and military mechanisms for border management and will also discuss de-escalation, starting with its principles and modalities.