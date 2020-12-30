India-born Aisha Shah part of the upcoming Digital Strategy White House team under Biden

United States President-elect Joe Biden will take over the presidential duties from Donald Trump starting January 20, 2021. On December 28, Biden announced members of the core team responsible for digital strategy at the White House.

Part of the Digital Strategy team is India-born Aisha Shah, who will work as the Partnerships Manager. Prior to this, she had served the Digital Partnerships Manager on the Biden-Harris election campaign.

Also read: New coronavirus variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

Currently, Shah works as an “Advancement Specialist” for the Smithsonian Institution. Earlier, she worked as the Assistant Manager for the Corporate Fund of the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.



Shah has also worked as a strategic communications specialist at Buoy, which is an integrated marketing firm.

Aisha Shah was born in Kashmir, India and was raised in Louisiana, USA. She is an alumni of Davidson College.

Also read: Biden says Trump aides setting 'roadblocks' for his transition team

"This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways. They bring a shared commitment to building our nation back better, and I am thrilled to have them on our team,” Biden said in a statement ahead of the revelation.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had earlier claimed how important it is to be inclusive for this administration.

