'India a core partner in the Indo-Pacific', says New Zealand FM Mahuta ahead of India visit

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is embarking on a bilateral visit to India to deepen ties between the two countries. Ahead of the visit, she referred to India as "a core and influential partner in the Indo-Pacific" region, which encompasses the countries of the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean.

She pointed,"We have welcomed their participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. This framework offers a key vehicle for engaging with India as part of a broader regional agenda." The framework aims to promote economic integration and collaboration among the nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The foreign minister will hold meetings in New Delhi with top Indian government officials, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

She will also travel to Mumbai to promote New Zealand's interests in education, trade, and tourism and discuss co-operation on climate change and regional security.

Mahuta emphasised the "energetic and vibrant relationship" between New Zealand and India, with over 240,000 people of Indian descent residing in New Zealand.

One of the key focus areas during the visit will be visa issues faced by Indian students, an issue that was previously raised by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar during his visit to New Zealand last year.

WATCH | Why is it becoming difficult to live in Australia & New Zealand?

The foreign minister expressed her hope to build on the momentum of Jaishankar's visit and to discuss New Zealand's progress in joining the International Solar Alliance to promote solar energy co-operation and climate action globally.

Mahuta's visit is expected to play a significant role in furthering the relationship between New Zealand and India and will conclude on Sunday, when she returns to New Zealand.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.