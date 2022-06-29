In shooting, former student kills two university professors in Iraqi province of Erbil

In an armed attack, two university professors were killed in the northern Iraqi province of Erbil by a former student on Tuesday, the governor said. A dismissed student had carried out the shooting. One of the victims was identified as Kawan Ismail, dean of the college of law at the Salahaddin University, which is located in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told a press briefing. He had succumbed to his injuries. Along with the dean, the student also attacked and fatally shot an engineering professor, the official Iraqi News Agency said citing the governor. Khoshnaw said that the dean was shot five times. All the attempts to save him after the shooting failed.

The killer was a former student of Soran University. The person had been dismissed earlier. “The killer is known and should be arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

Watch WION's live TV here:

Iraq has been witnessing numerous armed attacks in recent years. Some days back, the US called the drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as an "apparent act of terrorism". The attack had taken place at the PM's high-security residence in Baghdad's Green Zone. The government said that it was a "failed assassination attempt". Iraqi security forces boosted security around the area, which also hosts the US embassy including several foreign embassies.

(With inputs from agencies)