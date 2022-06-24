In a first, Netherlands to propose legislation for making work-from-home legal

To make work-from-home (WFH) a legal right, two lawmakers of the Netherlands have proposed a legislation. If this law gets passed, the country will become one of the first in the world to have such legislation. This rule will allow remote working flexibility for several industries. Steven van Weyenberg, member, pro-European D-66 Party and Senna Maatoug, lawmaker, Green Party will introduce this legislation in parliament, Weyenberg told Bloomberg on Wednesday. The two leaders will submit the proposal before the house goes for summer recess on July 3.

“We have the green light for this new law, thanks to the support we received from both employees and employers’ unions. We are very hopeful it will pass before the summer,” said Weyenberg.

WFH has been the new normal in pandemic times. Some of us may like it and some of us won't. But it does have its own pros and cons.

With monkeypox outbreak being declared as a pandemic by the World Health Network (WHN), work-from-home may guarantee some safety for several people. WHN is an independent coalition of scientists formed to tackle the COVID-19 threat.

