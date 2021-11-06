In a conservation effort, 3,000 baby river turtles released in Peru

After hatching from eggs kept on artificial beaches as part of a conservation effort, around 3,000 baby river turtles, which were native to the Amazon rainforest, were released into a Peruvian river on Thursday.

For many years, the river turtles are considered "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as they are killed for human consumption or kept as pets.

Sabrina Pipa, a biologist, who works on the protection of freshwater turtles, said, "The importance lies in the conservation of the species in the area because it has already been threatened for a long time. The objective is the repopulation of the species."

According to Pipa, the taricaya project began in 2019. It has protected around 6,000 river turtles, in addition to those conserved this year.

The scientific name of these turtles is Podocnemis unifilis. But Peruvians call them taricayas. These turtles are yellow-spotted. The baby ones measure just a couple of inches.

After Brazil, Peru has the second largest share of the Amazon rainforest.

Some people had also gathered to see the baby turtles make their way down a river beach towards the water in the city of Iquitos. "Go! Go be happy!," one onlooker chanted.

