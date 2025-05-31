/Imane Khelif to go through 'mandatory sex testing' to compete in women’s events. Here's why

Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif, who had to prove she is a biological woman in 2024, will now have to go through a “mandatory sex testing”, as the World Boxing said. She will have to go through the test to get eligible to compete in any women’s event organised or sanctioned by the governing body.

This after a massive controversy around her and allegations that she was a transgender woman, a claim that was debunked by her and her family.

Khelif won a gold in the women’s 66kg category at last summer’s Olympic Games. Last year, she was disqualified from the 2023 world championships organised by the International Boxing Association for allegedly failing to meet eligibility criteria.

World Boxing announced the testing on Friday (May 30) saying the decision is “to determine the eligibility of male and female athletes that want to take part in its competitions”.

The body also said that it has written to the Algerian boxing federation to say that until Khelif had undergone the test, she would not be able to compete in June’s Eindhoven Box Cup or any other women’s event under its authority.

The authority also said the test was a part of a new policy on sex, age and weight “to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women”.

Speaking to ITV News in March after controversy around her gender, that was amplified by the US President Donald Trump, the Algeria boxer said, “I see myself as a girl, just like any other girl. I was born a girl, raised as a girl and have lived my entire life as one.”