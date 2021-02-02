I’m a survivor of sexual assault, says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after Capitol riots

WION Web Team
Washington Published: Feb 02, 2021, 11.20 AM(IST)

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Photograph:( AFP )

Five people had died in the Capitol riots as a boisterous pro-Trump crowd pressed its way towards the Capitol building wearing military assault-style uniforms as they attacked the outnumbered police.

Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who had said the "close to half of the House nearly died" after the Capitol riots in December, revealed that she is the "survivor of sexual assault.”

In an Instagram Live chat, Cortez said: “The reason I’m getting emotional in this moment is because the folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologize, these are the same tactics of abusers," adding," “I’m a survivor of sexual assault.”

Five people had died in the Capitol riots with a police officer also killed as a boisterous pro-Trump crowd pressed its way towards the Capitol building wearing military assault-style uniforms as they attacked the outnumbered police.

“And I haven’t told many people that in my life,” Cortez said, adding,"But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other. And so whether you had a neglectful parent or whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experienced any sort of trauma in your life … These episodes can compound on one another.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had secured a second term in US Congress winning against Republican John Cummings. Cortez said she feared for her life during the Capitol riots.

“I immediately realized I shouldn’t have gone into the bathroom. I should have gone in the closet, then I hear whoever was trying to get inside got into my office. I realize it’s too late," she said

“I start to look through the door hinge to see if I can see anything. I see this white man in a black beanie and yell again, I have never been quieter in my entire life," she said.

