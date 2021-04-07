If US immigration doesn't improve, China will overtake its economy: Study

President Joe Biden said last month that he makes “no apology” for undoing some of the hard-line Trump-era immigration policies.

According to a study, the Biden administration’s proposed immigration bill would increase annual green card numbers by 35%.

Biden is pushing to overhaul the nation’s immigration laws to make them more “humane."

A proposal he sent to Congress would increase the number of people allowed to gain legal permanent residence each year by almost 375,000, according to a separate study by the immigration services group Boundless Immigration Inc.

The report projects that the American economy will be three-quarters the size of China’s by 2050 under current US population trends and immigration levels. FWD.us, an immigration advocacy group founded by tech industry leaders, conducted the study in conjunction with George Mason University.

Biden says his administration is working on solutions to manage the immigrants coming to the country. Biden officials have largely blamed the problems on what they say were shoddy Trump policies.

(With inputs from agencies)