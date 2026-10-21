/If Musk slowed down Starlink in Ukraine, that’s why it shouldn’t enter India. But who controls the switch?

Reports, including The Wall Street Journal, suggest that restrictions on satellite internet services used by Ukraine’s military followed an order from SpaceX chief Elon Musk. Security concerns are a key reason for delays in Starlink’s entry into India. Earlier this month, Musk entered into a public social media spat with rival companies in India’s satellite internet market. The Indian government defended its security requirements. Now, the Ukraine situation news adds fresh dimensions. If Starlink is allowed in India, will it be at the mercy of Musk’s kill switch? Let us look at the technology and the politics.

Was Starlink shut down in Ukraine?

The satellite internet service, strategically crucial to Ukraine’s war effort against Russia, was not shut down entirely. Reports describe restrictions on a military-grade satellite communications service used by Ukrainian forces, identified as Starshield. There are conflicting reports about whether the affected terminals used Starshield or the commercial version of Starlink service.

Speed restrictions on Starlink-attached devices or terminals were reported around October 13–14, which caught Ukraine’s military off guard. Terminals on faster-moving drones reportedly lost connectivity above certain speed thresholds, impairing drone interception and long-range strike missions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 17 that terminals in Ukraine were facing speed limits. Reports said the restrictions affected drones travelling at speeds above roughly 100 mph (160 km/h).

Musk denies responsibility, but reports suggest otherwise

Musk had earlier said that SpaceX was not responsible for the restrictions, arguing that Starshield is owned and controlled by the US government. He said its speed and usage limits are set by the US military and ultimately the President, Donald Trump. Commercial Starlink, which is different from Starshield, is intended for civilian and authorised uses, Musk said.

Some US officials disputed reports of a deliberate restriction, while The Wall Street Journal and other outlets attributed the throttling decision to SpaceX, and by implication, Musk himself. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon had not withdrawn support or taken anything away from Ukraine's Starlink apparatus.

This is not the first time: In the early years of the conflict, SpaceX refused a Ukrainian request in 2022 to enable Starlink coverage near Crimea for a naval drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. This was a refusal to activate coverage in a specific area, rather than a shutdown of an existing service.

How Starlink can switch on and off: geofencing and software controls

SpaceX remotely operates Starlink’s satellite network and associated ground systems. Network access can be controlled through software and service configurations, without any physical intervention.

Geofencing technology can restrict coverage in specific areas. Service can also be limited by speed, bandwidth, priority or permitted use, depending on the system and service agreement.

Individual terminals can be authorised or blocked centrally. SpaceX can also decline to activate service in a requested area or restrict access to specific terminals.

Whitelists and blacklists can help authorise or block terminals. Ukraine and SpaceX in the past took steps to prevent Russian forces from using captured or unauthorised Starlink terminals, although the precise technical measures are not fully known.

SpaceX directly controls commercial Starlink

Regardless of who ordered the restrictions on the military-grade service, SpaceX has substantial operational control over commercial Starlink. That includes network configuration, coverage and terminal authorisation.

Starshield differs in its focus on government and defence customers, including specialised security requirements. It can be procured through US government channels, including the US Space Force and the Department of Defence. Although Ukraine can coordinate terminal registrations, it does not independently control SpaceX’s network.

The US government can impose restrictions on Starshield through its contracts and oversight arrangements. Under the Outer Space Treaty, the US also bears international responsibility for national activities in outer space, including those conducted by private entities.

Commercial Starlink, however, is not ordinarily under the day-to-day operational command of the US government. Nevertheless, Washington can influence SpaceX through contracts, regulation, licensing requirements and applicable emergency powers.

The India question of Starlink entry

India wants satellite internet operators to comply with domestic security requirements, including setting up local ground infrastructure. In the past, India has recovered Starlink devices during law-enforcement and military operations. India seeks to balance the benefits of satellite connectivity with national security.