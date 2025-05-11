A coupe of hours after US President Donald Trump made an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "immediately" agree to Vladimir Putin’s proposal for direct talks in Turkey on May 15, Zelensky agreed saying "I will be waiting for Putin in Turkey personally"

He however, reiterated his demand for a 30-day ceasefire from Russia starting Monday (May 12) in order to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X Zelensky wrote, "We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses.

'Have the meeting NOW' tells Trump to Zelensky

Earlier US president Donald Trump hailed Vladimir Putin’s proposal for direct talks with Ukraine and said this will at least "determine whether or not a deal is possible." He called the move a "possible end to the BLOODBATH," and urged Ukraine to "immediately" agree to it.

"President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote.

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly! I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won [not even close!] without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!” added Trump," he further said.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy demanded a 30-day ceasefire from Russia starting on Monday before agreeing to any talks with Putin.

Notably, Putin has offered direct talks to Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul, “without preconditions” to reach to a solution to end the three-year conflict.