Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia sent a video message to country's military on Sunday.

In his address, he said, "On January 10, by the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people, I must assume the role of commander-in-chief."

The 75-year-old is the opposition leader against the incumbent Nicholas Maduro and claims that the elections results were rigged against the will of Venezuelan voters. January 10 is a crucial date in Venezuelan election as the President-elect will be sworn in as the leader of the country for next 6 years.

The Venezuelan armed forces are also known as National Bolivarian Armed Forces.

A los miembros de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana pic.twitter.com/CZrLR2g4cX — Edmundo González (@EdmundoGU) January 6, 2025

However, the Venezuela's armed forces have been sworn into loyalty by Maduro. The authorites have offered $100,000 bounty on Gonzalez Urrutia for information leading to his capture or arrest.

Gonzalez Urrutia left Venezuela just hours after 28 July, 2024 election results and flew to Spain for his safety. He pledged to return to the country when the next president was supposed to be sworn in.

Maduro will become the President of Venezuela for the third consecutive term if Gonzalez Urrutia fails to convince the armed forces in his favour.

Support from Neighbouring Countries

The former Venezulean ambassador to Argentina (1998-2002) also met the Argentine leader Javier Milei on Saturday at the presidential palace, Casa Rosada. Milei, showing support to Gonzalez Urrutia called Nicolas Maduro a "criminal dictator," at the president's office.

Milei in his press conference with Gonzalez Urrutia said, "We are doing what the cause of freedom requires, no more and no less."

Outside the palace, groups of Venezuelan migrants and Argentinian people gathered with flags and placards reading messages like, "Venezuela, you are not alone." Some people even chanted slogans like "Freedom, freedom."

Gonzalez Urrutia also travelled to Uruguay for a meeting with President Luis Lacalle Pou. He asked for his country's support against Nicholas Maduro. Urrutia also meet the Uruguay's Foreign Minister Omar Paganini.

(With inputs from agencies)