'I just shot my son': 22-year-old Miami boy killed by father after asking if girls could sleep over

A father confessed to his wife through a doorbell surveillance camera that he shot their son dead in Miami last year, courtroom proceedings have revealed.

The man, identified as David De Jesus Contrereas, 52 told his wife through the camera after she asked: 'Is he alive? Is he breathing?'

It was not immediately known what the father and son were fighting about.

"He's not breathing. He's dead. The fighting on the way home was unbearable," David reportedly said in the footage obtained by Local 10 News last week.

The son, identified as Eric, 22, was a student at Florida International University. Eric returned to his family in Miami on November 6 last year.

He was reportedly shot dead on November 3, just three days before he was to turn 23.

David's wife, in the surveillance footage, asks the reason why the violence unfolded. David responds that the matter escalated 'from one second to the next'. He then mentions his son Eric asking if the girls could sleep over, to which he says no.

"It's not your fault. Please call my brother," David could be seen begging his wife in the video. Shortly, he calls the emergency services and confesses "I just shot my son".

Eric was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

David was arrested in November. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during his arraignment before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Daryl Trawick, reports in the US media said.

He is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The next court hearing date is scheduled for March 11.

According to a 2014 study, between 2004-2014 period, American parents have committed filicide, the killing of one's child, about 3,000 times a year. The research drew on 32 years of data on more than 94,000 arrests across the United States.