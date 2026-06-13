/'I intend to...': UK PM Starmer breaks silence as resignations deepen Britain's political crisis

Amid political crisis brewing in United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday (June 12) said that he will not “walk away”, ruling out chances of his resignations. Starmer has been facing leadership questions for more than a year. The latest crisis intensified in May after the Labour Party lost approximately 1,500 council seats across England in the local polls. Reform UK emerged as a dominant force with Green Party also gaining strongly in some pockets. Though, Starmer admitted that he has to turn things around for himself and for the country, he said that he “did not want to plunge the country into the chaos of a leadership election.” UK has seen five leaders at the top position since 2016.

What Keir Starmer said on stepping down as PM?

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In an interview with BBC, Starmer said: “I'm not going to walk away.” Clarifying his intention to continue, he said: “Let me be clear that this is not about personal vanity, it is not about stubbornness, it is about a very deep sense of duty. I was elected to serve this country notwithstanding difficult circumstances - that is what I am doing." Claiming that his government has stabilised the economy, increased defence spending and invested in public services, he added, "Well, that's what I want to do. I recognise that I've got to turn things around. We had a very bad set of elections."

When asked whether he could still lead Labour into the next general election, Starmer admitted that his future depended on reversing the party's fortunes. “I need to turn things around,” he said.

Further, commenting on his rivals in the leadership race, he said, “For every answer that is being suggested, the question has to be when you're in government - which is about trade-offs - what is it then that you wouldn't do? Because easy answers are by their nature easy. Decisions in government involve trade-offs, so they always have to come with that second question well, if you're going to do that, what is it you wouldn't do?”

Resignations so far