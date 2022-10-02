Hurricane Orlene strengthens, moves towards Mexico's Pacific coast

Close on the heels of Hurricane Ian's lashing of Florida a hurricane is moving towards the Pacific coast of Mexico. Hurricane Orlene, the one poised to batter Mexican coast, has strengthened into a 'major' hurricane early on Sunday (October 2). Mexico's National Meteorological Service has issued a statement on Hurricane Orlene.

"Orlene has intensified to a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale," causing heavy rains and strong winds, the agency said in a statement.

US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has also issued an advisory in which it said that Hurricane Orlene "has become a major hurricane". The NHC said that the hurricane was moving with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour).

The NHC added that the "center of Orlene" was expected to "reach the coast of mainland Mexico" on Monday.

Mexico's Civil Protection Office took to Twitter and cautioned people that the country's Pacific coast could be hit by heavy rains as well as "strong winds and high waves," urging residents to take shelter at temporary facilities.

Between May and November, hurricanes tend to strike Mexico's Pacific and Atlantic coasts. In October 1997, Hurricane Paula barreled into the Pacific coast as a Category 4 storm. It claimed more than 200 lives.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE