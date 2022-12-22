Hunter Biden hires top Washington lawyer to beef up legal team ahead of Republican probe

United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter has hired Abbe Lowell, a top Washington lawyer, ahead of the probe by the House Republicans.

Previously, Lowell had represented Jared Kushner- the former senior advisor to the President- during inquiries related to Trump-Moscow links, Russian election obtrusion, and in Congress.

The Department of Justice has initiated an investigation against Hunter Biden over taxes on income. His manner of paying taxes over the last few years opened a case against him, reported NBC.

Abbe Lowell will manage overall legal strategies and coordinate Biden's responses to expected congressional inquiries. Kevin Morris, an attorney from Biden's legal team, mentioned that Abbe represented numerous public administrators and high-powered people in various trials. However, Lowell has denied commenting on the same.

Lowell, from Winston and Strawn, will closely work with Chris Clark of Lathams and Watkins. Clark, who represents Biden in tax-related probes by the US attorney's office in Delaware, is a part of Biden's expanding team of attorneys and advisors.

However, Lowell's addition to the team aims at providing Hunter Biden with a stronger position in the Republican investigations. Over the decade, he has represented many politicians, including President Bill Clinton, former Senator John Edwards from North California, and Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey.

Earlier in November, James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, mentioned that members of the Biden family were their prime focus. He also said that the family's business must not compromise US national security. However, the White House referred to the Republican investigations as 'politically motivated.'

A few days ago, Hunter Biden made headlines due to the 'laptop controversy.' According to the story, a computer shop in Delaware found Hunter's private data and shared it with the FBI, the Republicans, and the press.

Hunter Biden has consistently denied any illegal activity. In a 2021 press conference, he also mentioned that they are cooperating with the Delaware federal investigation. He said that the results would be in his favour. The White House called partisans' attacks on President and his family 'nonsensical conspiracy theories.'

(With input from agencies)

