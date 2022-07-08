‘Hunger catastrophe’ in the offing due to Russian blockade of Ukrainian grains, warns UN

The world will most likely face a ‘hunger catastrophe’ over the next two years as the Russia-Ukraine war drags out, the director of the UN World Food Programme, Patrick Beasley, has warned, according to The Guardian.

He said that the world is currently witnessing an acute shortage of food due to Russia blocking 25 tonnes of Ukrainian grain, adding that the current food affordability crisis would turn more serious next years if no short- and long-term reforms are made.

This warning comes as the number of people classified as “acutely food insecure” has increased to 276 million after Covid crisis from 130 million before.

“This number has increased to 345 million due to the Ukraine crisis. And a staggering 50 million people in 45 countries are now just one step from famine,” Beasley said.

“The international community must act to stop this looming hunger catastrophe in its tracks – or these numbers will explode.

“Global food markets have been plunged into turmoil, with soaring prices, export bans and shortages of basic foodstuffs spreading far from Ukraine’s borders. Nations across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and even Latin America are feeling the heat from this conflict.”

Beasley said that global food security has worsened following volatility worldwide in fuel and fertiliser markets.

“Without urgent action, food production and crop yields will be slashed. This raises the frightening possibility that on top of today’s food-pricing crisis, the world will also face a genuine crisis of food availability over the next 12 to 24 months – and with it, the spectre of multiple famines.”

Food prices reached a 10-year high in 2022, although there has been a slight easing in the past two months. The crisis has been stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its Black Sea blockade preventing crucial grain exports.

(With inputs from agencies)

