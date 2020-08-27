How Turkish President Erdogan is following China's playbook of expansionism

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wants to increase his influence over Muslim countries to become its leader.

To fulfil his ambition, he is folllowing the footsteps of China by adapting its technique of expansionism.

Like China, Erdogan is supporting countries such as Pakistan which propagate terrorism. He is converting churches into mosques to appease Muslims living all over the world.

Turkey is provoking its neighbours by claiming disputed terroritories. And it is due to him that Europe is looking at a military conflict.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece are facing off in one of their fiercest rows in months over a wealth of energy deposits in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

It is far from the first time tensions have flared between the two uneasy neighbours. While Athens is ready for "significant de-escalation", Erdogan is not halting his "provocative actions".

Both the countries vehemently disagree over claims to hydrocarbon resources in the area based on conflicting views on the extent of their continental shelves in waters dotted with mostly Greek islands.

"If there is anyone who wants to pay its price, they are welcome to confront us. If not then they should go away so we can handle our own business," Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Turkey and Greece have several unresolved issues ranging from terrority to gas reserves which seems to be proving the last working straw.

However, it was Erogan who triggered the situation by fishing in troubled waters and announced Turkey's exploration in eastern Mediterranean region which is a contested terroritory. His unilateral decison has put his country on a collosive course with Greece in particular and Europe in general.

The discovery of major gas deposits in waters surrounding Crete and Cyprus has triggered a scramble for energy riches and revived old rivalries between the two countries.

According to an American survey conducted by Levant basin in 2010, the disputed region has 1.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil and 3.5 trillion cubic meters of recoverable gas. These reserves are enough to feed the world for 19 days.

These territories were spilt in 1923, the Treaty of Lausanne was signed. However, the peace treaty had ended World War I.

It recognized the boundaries of the modern state of Turkey. Now, Erdogan is no longer willing to accept its terms.

He claims that Turkey was disadvantaged by how the borders were drawn. So, he launched an explosive fight for a greater share of the Mediterranean.

EU powerhouse Germany is spearheading efforts to avoid an outright military conflict that could imperil Europe's future access to newly-discovered energy reserves.

Greece's maritime claims are backed by the entire European Union, but the bloc has so far held back from heavily sanctioning Turkey, fearing possible retaliation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Maas shuttled between Athens and Ankara on Tuesday in a bid to get the sides to temper the rhetoric and re-enter direct talks.

After both visits were over, Maas conceded that the dispute had entered a "very critical" phase.

Nevertheless, "no one wants to solve this issue in a militaristic way," Maas said through a translator, "and there is a willingness on both sides for dialogue."