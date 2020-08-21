After Hagia Sophia, Turkey's historic Chora church to be converted into mosque

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reconverted the historic Chora church, one of Istanbul's most celebrated Byzantine buildings, into a mosque on Friday, a month after opening the famed Hagia Sophia to Muslim worship.

Abode of Byzantine mosaics and frescoes

The mediaeval Church of the Holy Saviour in Chora, built near the ancient city walls of Constantinople, contains 14th century Byzantine mosaics and frescoes showing scenes from biblical stories.

They were plastered over after the city was conquered by the Muslim Ottomans in 1453, but brought to light again when, like Hagia Sophia, the building was converted to a museum by Turkey's secular republic more than 70 years ago.

(Photograph:Reuters)