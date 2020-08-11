How arrest of Hong Kong's media tycoon Jimmy Lai back fired

Hong Kong-based media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested for allegedly violating the Hong Kong Security Law. 71-years-old Lai has been accused of colluding with foreign forces. Lai is one of Hong Kong' most prominent pro-democracy voices and his tabloid The Apple Daily routinely questions the leadership in Hong Kong and mainland China.

In the past, Lai was sent rotten animal entrails on mail. China called him a traitor and the black hand behind last year's protests before vaguely-worded Hong Kong Security Law was introduced June 10 and exactly 2 months later, it made the most high-profile arrest under the law. Support poured in for Lai and The Apple Daily from across the world.

US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said Lai's arrest is further proof that the Chinese Communist Party has 'eviscerated Hong Kong's freedom and eroded the rights of its people'. Canada said that Hong Kong leadership must uphold all human rights & fundamental freedoms, including media freedom & freedom of speech.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Lai's arrest was evidence of how the national security law is being used as a pretext to silence opposition. In India, WION began a campaign in support of Hong Kong's democracy.

How did Hong Kong react to Lai's arrest?

In a way, Beijing had never expected. China wanted to scare people by arresting Lai. It wanted to set an example that if you speak about democracy, or speak against the mainland you will end up arrested like Lai. China also wanted to keep Hongkongers from to keep away from pro-democracy papers like The Apple Daily.

China's move backfired. Apple Daily became Hong Kong's biggest media house overnight. Its stocks jumped 1400% in the last 2 days. The Apple Daily stood strong in the face of its owner's arrest. The tabloid increased its number of copies. Instead of printing around 70,000 copies, it printed 500,000 copies today. People queued up in front of the newspaper stands to buy them. Hongkongers showed their support for Lai and The Apple Daily buy picking up hundreds of copies.

Jimmy Lai was released on bail this evening. The entire episode blew up on China's face and the dragon is now staring at rather un-nerving implications.

Lai's arrest has become a rallying point for a bigger protest. China just proved its critics right by abusing the security law. Lai has become the global face of Hong Kong's resistance to China. Back in Hong Kong, the 71-year-old was already extremely popular, now he has become a hero. Experts say he has become the face of Hong Kong protests. Lai's is a rag to riches story.

He was born at Guangdong in China. He fled to Hong Kong at the age of 12 and toiled in shops and taught himself English and today, he is the owner of a clothing empire and a media house. Hongkongers are already referring to him as a freedom fighter. The moment Hong Kong put up a united front in support of Jimmy Lai, China was forced to release him on bail. China wanted to set an example by arresting Jimmy Lai

WION stands with The Apple Daily. Join us in our campaign.