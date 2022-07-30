Horrific video shows Russian soldiers castrating Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video has emerged which appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by Russian fighters who, according to local reports, was later murdered.

The minute-and-a-half-long video, which was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels, purportedly shows a group of Russian soldiers or mercenaries using a knife to castrate the man, who has been bound and gagged and whose fatigues resemble of Ukrainian Army, reports The Moscow Times newspaper.

WION has decided not to republish the video, considering the sensitivity of the incident. Also, it could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip which was being circulated on Telegram channels.

Though it could not be determined exactly when or where the footage was taken, several reports indicated that the gruesome act could have happened weeks before near the Azot chemicals plant in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.

Most of the fight in Sievierodonetsk has subsided since the Russian forces captured the city. According to reports, the victim served with a Chechen formation known as the Akhat battalion.

The video has triggered widespread shock and horror not only in Ukraine, but also the world over. Officials in Kyiv have vowed to punish the perpetrators.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, “All the world needs to understand: Russia is a country of cannibals who enjoy torture and murder. But the fog of war will not help to avoid the punishment of the executioners. We identify everyone. We will get everyone.”

Reacting to the video, Australian former general and military analyst Mick Ryan tweeted, “In the last day or so, a video showing Russian soldiers conducting a hideous and repulsive act against a defenceless Ukrainian prisoner of war has circulated. While I will not amplify this, I wanted to provide some thoughts.

“First, from a purely human level, I am sickened that one human will do this to another. It is a depraved and inhuman act – there is nothing that justifies it. Second, as a soldier, it breaks my heart to see a fellow soldier – now a non-combatant – being treated in such a way. No soldier deserves such disgusting treatment.”

(With inputs from agencies)

