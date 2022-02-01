Hope dialogue on Ukraine continues, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed hopes that dialogue on Ukraine crisis would continue. He said he hoped that dialogue went on in order to avoid "negative scenarios" including war. he was speaking at a news conference.

During the news conference, Vladimir Putin raised the possibility of war between Russia and NATO if Ukraine joined the alliance and then attempted to take back Crimea from Russia by force.

"Let's imagine Ukraine is a NATO member and starts these military operations. Are we supposed to go to war with the NATO bloc? Has anyone given that any thought? Apparently not," he said.

Putin said ways were needed to be found to protect everyone's security.

Russia has more than 100,000 troops and military equipments stationed along its border with Ukraine. Although Russia claims that it did not intend to invade Ukraine, various statements from the Russian camp have been perceived to be an attempt to create a pretext.

Russia has made it clear that it was completely against Ukraine joining the NATO. Ukraine is an ex-Soviet state. In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula by force.

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a session to discuss Ukraine crisis on Monday. The session was held at the request of the US while Russia opposed it.

(With inputs from agencies)