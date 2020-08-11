Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai released on bail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been released from police custody, over a day after being detained under a sweeping security law imposed by China.

Lai was released on bail in the early hours of Wednesday morning, flanked by his lawyers, and greeted by a throng of supporters who chanted "fight till the end" and "support apple, have an apple a day", referring to the pro-democracy tabloid.

Mainland-born Lai, who was smuggled into Hong Kong on a fishing boat when he was a penniless 12-year-old, is one of the most prominent democracy activists in the city and an ardent critic of Communist Party rule in Beijing.

His arrest came amid a crackdown on the pro-democracy opposition in Hong Kong that has drawn international criticism and raised fears for freedoms promised by Beijing under a "one country, two systems" formula.

The sweeping security law imposed on June 30 punishes anything China considers secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

The city's Beijing-backed government and Chinese authorities say the law is necessary to restore order after months of at times violent anti-government protests last year, sparked by fears China was slowly eroding those freedoms.

Hong Kong has since become another source of contention between the United States and China, whose relations were already at their most strained in years over issues including trade, the coronavirus, China's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority and its claims in the South China Sea.

Britain said Lai's arrest was further evidence the security law was a "pretext to silence opposition", to which China's embassy replied by urging London to stop "using freedom of the press as an excuse to discredit" the law.