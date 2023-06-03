Hong Kong Police detain activists, artists on eve of 34th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown

On the eve of the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, Hong Kong police arrested four individuals for charges of "disorderly conduct in a public place" and "doing acts with seditious intention." Additionally, four others were detained to aid in the ongoing investigation. In a statement, the police expressed significant concern regarding unlawful activities that pose a threat to national security, said media reports.

The detained individuals reportedly included two activists and two performance artists. Lau Ka-yee, a member of the activist group Tiananmen Mothers, was observed wearing a t-shirt featuring a candle and the Chinese word for "truth" as she arrived at Victoria Park's fountain.

Also Read | Breast cancer drug slashes risk of recurrence by 25 pc, a game-changer in fight against the disease

Tiananmen Square protests

On 4 June 1989 Chinese authorities led a crackdown at Tiananmen Square which involved pro-democracy protests led by students and other activists who gathered there to call for political reforms, freedom of speech, and other democratic rights. Reports said, since 2020, authorities have consistently denied permission for commemorative gathering in Victoria Park, citing concerns related to Covid-19.

Activist announce hunger strike

Upon her arrival on Saturday, Lau Ka-yee made an announcement that she would commence a day-long hunger strike to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. She was accompanied by Kwan Chun-pong, a former volunteer from the now-disbanded alliance. Lau had red tape symbolically placed across her mouth and held six white roses and four red roses before being taken into custody.