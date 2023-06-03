Hong Kong Police detain activists, artists on eve of 34th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown
Story highlights
Hong Kong police crackdown on eve of 34th anniversary of 1989 Tiananmen Square protests: Sammu Chan, one of the artists, repeatedly shouted slogans such as "don't forget June 4" and "Hongkongers don't be afraid" as he was escorted to a police vehicle.
Hong Kong police crackdown on eve of 34th anniversary of 1989 Tiananmen Square protests: Sammu Chan, one of the artists, repeatedly shouted slogans such as "don't forget June 4" and "Hongkongers don't be afraid" as he was escorted to a police vehicle.
On the eve of the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, Hong Kong police arrested four individuals for charges of "disorderly conduct in a public place" and "doing acts with seditious intention." Additionally, four others were detained to aid in the ongoing investigation. In a statement, the police expressed significant concern regarding unlawful activities that pose a threat to national security, said media reports.
The detained individuals reportedly included two activists and two performance artists. Lau Ka-yee, a member of the activist group Tiananmen Mothers, was observed wearing a t-shirt featuring a candle and the Chinese word for "truth" as she arrived at Victoria Park's fountain.
Also Read | Breast cancer drug slashes risk of recurrence by 25 pc, a game-changer in fight against the disease
Tiananmen Square protests
On 4 June 1989 Chinese authorities led a crackdown at Tiananmen Square which involved pro-democracy protests led by students and other activists who gathered there to call for political reforms, freedom of speech, and other democratic rights. Reports said, since 2020, authorities have consistently denied permission for commemorative gathering in Victoria Park, citing concerns related to Covid-19.
Activist announce hunger strike
Upon her arrival on Saturday, Lau Ka-yee made an announcement that she would commence a day-long hunger strike to commemorate the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. She was accompanied by Kwan Chun-pong, a former volunteer from the now-disbanded alliance. Lau had red tape symbolically placed across her mouth and held six white roses and four red roses before being taken into custody.
Also Read | Amazon in talks to introduce 'Prime wireless', slashing cell phone bills to $10 or even free
Two artists, renowned for their performance art on East Point Road during the Tiananmen anniversary over the years, were also among those detained on Saturday.
According to local media, Sammu Chan, one of the artists, repeatedly shouted slogans such as "don't forget June 4" and "Hongkongers don't be afraid" as he was escorted to a police vehicle. In addition, the police apprehended a couple carrying white flowers, a dentist with materials bearing slogans related to the crackdown, and a woman with paper-made white flowers. In Chinese culture, white flowers are commonly used as funeral tributes.
Watch | Pakistan to begin barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia
The Chinese government declared martial law on June 3-4, 1989 and deployed military forces to suppress the protests. The crackdown resulted in a violent confrontation between the demonstrators and the military, leading to the loss of numerous lives and causing widespread international condemnation.
The exact number of casualties remains disputed due to government censorship and limited access to information, but it is considered a pivotal event with far-reaching political and social implications in China.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.