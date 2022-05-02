Hong Kong experiences its coldest day in May in almost a century

On Monday morning, Hong Kong saw its coldest May day in almost a century, prompting a seasoned meteorologist to hail it as a "positive sign" amid climate change concerns.

In Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Observatory reported a minimum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest for May since 1917 and breaking the previous record of 16.6 degrees set in 2013.

According to the forecaster, the city's cold weather was produced by a northeast monsoon and showers brought on by an upper-air disturbance. The rest of Guangdong's coastline has also been devastated by the monsoon.

The Observatory issued the first "extremely hot weather" warning since the system was implemented in 2000 on Friday. When the Hong Kong Wetland Park in the city's northwest recorded afternoon temperatures of 35.9 degrees in April, the warning was sent for the first time.

However, a respected meteorologist stated that there was no solid proof that the recent weather changes were caused by climate change.

Former Observatory assistant director Leung Wing-mo noted that Hong Kong was transitioning from winter to summer, causing different seasonal monsoons to alter the current temperature.

The low temperature in May as "unusual," noting that it was roughly seven degrees below the average minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees for the first five days of May from 1991 to 2020.

