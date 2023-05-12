Honduran teen dies in US immigration custody, medical examiner to probe cause of death

A 17-year-old boy from Honduras died this week in United States immigration custody, said American and Honduran officials, on Friday (May 12). This comes as many have raised concerns about the pressure on the American immigration system as US President Joe Biden’s administration ends the controversial asylum restrictions known as Title 42.



The teenager was later identified as Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, as per a tweet from Honduran foreign relations minister Enrique Reina, who has also called for an “exhaustive investigation” into the death. According to the Honduran minister, Maradiaga was detained at a facility in Safety Harbor, Florida.

The officials of US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which is in charge of the facility where the boy was held, said that they are reviewing his healthcare records and the cause of his death is being investigated by a medical examiner. In a statement, the department also said that the HHS is “deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch.”

It added, “As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied child or a serious health outcome, HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children (DHUC) is reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records. A medical examiner investigation is underway.”

A US official familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that Espinoza entered the US several weeks ago and died Wednesday. The teenager’s death was also confirmed by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who called the news “devastating”.

She also said that the Biden administration was “aware of the tragic loss” and that the president has been briefed on it. “There is a medical investigation that was opened on May 10,” said Jean-Pierre. This comes as the US is witnessing an influx of asylum seekers at the southern border due to the end of the pandemic-era Title 42.

The policy in question had allowed authorities to turn away migrants citing health reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions ended on Thursday while the Biden administration announced new curbs on border crossers that went into effect Friday.



This also comes as tens of thousands of people tried to cross the US-Mexico border ahead of the expiration of Title 42 which allowed exemptions for minors crossing the border unaccompanied by a parent. Espinoza’s death is the first known demise of an immigrant child in custody under the Biden administration. At least six immigrant children had died in US custody when former President Donald Trump was in office.

According to reports, more than 8,600 children are currently in HHS custody, as the department operates long-term facilities to hold children who cross the border without a parent until they can be placed with a sponsor.



These facilities reportedly have beds, schooling, and other activities for minors as opposed to the Border Patrol stations and detention sites where detainees were sometimes seen sleeping on the floor in cells.

(With inputs from agencies)





