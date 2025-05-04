A small, home-built kit aircraft crashed in California's Simi Valley on Saturday (May 3), killing both passengers on board in the accident. Authorities confirmed the incident has caused damage to two homes in the neighbourhood.

Ventura County Fire Department took to social media to write, "The structures are both two-story, single-family homes that were impacted by fire and sustained structural damage. The fire has been knocked down and firefighters are working on overhaul and salvage operations."

#meadowincident; VCFD is on scene of a small, single engine fixed-wing aircraft that crashed into two structures in the 200 block of High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch area of Simi valley. The structures are both two-story, single-family homes that were impacted by fire and… pic.twitter.com/W4L18G1dbj — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) May 3, 2025

Further adding, "Residents were inside both homes at the time of the incident, and were evacuated with no reported injuries."

Forty firefighters attended to the situation and rushed to the scene. Visuals of a house in High Meadow Street in the Wood Ranch area showed smoke billowing from the rooftop.

#meadowincident; Firefighters are being released from the scene of a small aircraft crash in Simi Valley.



The scene is now under the command of Simi Valley PD in coordination with the NTSB and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.



At approximately 1:51pm, VCFD was… pic.twitter.com/5HXwvGLcHr — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) May 4, 2025

The department highlighted, "Firefighters arrived on scene, began an aggressive fire attack and quickly knocked the fire down. Both structures were occupied at the time of the accident, and our Firefighters assisted with evacuating residents. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.".

Further investigation will be carried out by the National Transportation Safety Board.