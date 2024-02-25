‘History repeating itself?’: Filipinos oppose Marcos’ charter change plans on anniversary of uprising

Hundreds of Filipino protesters marched through the capital Manila on Sunday (Feb 25), marking the 38th anniversary of the uprising which ended the brutal dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr saying that it was not just a one-time event but an ongoing movement. The groups which participated in the rally also vowed to prevent his son from repeating the dictatorship.

‘No to Cha-Cha’

On Sunday, various groups and government agencies staged activities across the country despite the incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, removing the People Power Revolution from the list of public holidays in 2024.

The move was criticised by the Campaign Against the Return of Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA), which includes martial law victims and freedom advocates, calling it a “travesty of history and a direct insult to the people.”

It also accused the Marcos Jr’s government of trying to “erase the names of those killed, disappeared and imprisoned under martial rule.”

The incumbent president took office after a landslide victory in the 2022 election nearly four decades after the uprising which ousted his late father’s 20-year rule and restored democracy in the country.

However, critics have warned that Marcos Jr’s plan to amend the 1987 constitution could change his status as a popular leader in the country.

“No to Cha-Cha (charter change),” said one protest banner, on Sunday, displayed behind a mock black coffin marked “Freedom and Democracy,” according to AFP. The police in Manila said that a few hundred people joined Sunday’s march near the city’s main avenue.

The People Power Revolution also known as the EDSA revolution in 1986 saw a series of protests with millions of Filipinos marching along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) the main artery of Metro Manila against Macros Sr’s rule.

In September 1972, Marcos Sr declared martial law in the Philippines, which led to a nine-year military rule. During this time, the then-president's regime jailed, tortured or killed tens of thousands of critics, according to rights groups, not to mention the rampant corruption which left the Philippines impoverished for years.

In a 1975 interview with Amnesty International, Marcos Sr said over 50,000 people had been arrested under martial law from 1972-1975, including lawyers, union leaders, journalists, and so on.

History repeating itself?

On Sunday, 21-year-old demonstrator Giu de Sagun said he felt like he was “watching history repeat itself,” as quoted by AFP.

Marcos Jr’s campaign plans to alter the 1987 constitution, which according to critics could lead to the abolishment of term limits, including that of the president who is currently allowed just one six-year stint in office.

“The theme of this protest is to reject Marcos’s charter change moves which is a move to remain (in) power...which is basically what happened 38 years ago,” economist Rosario Guzman, 58, told AFP that she had also taken part in the 1986 uprising.

However, Marcos maintains that he has sought to amend the charter’s economic provisions to allow more foreign investment aimed at creating more jobs, while political aspects, including term limits, should be tackled later.